Korean hip-hop duo XXX to perform at Midem music fest

Hip-hop duo XXX (BANA)

Korean hip-hop duo XXX has been invited to perform at the opening of Midem music festival, the world’s largest business-to-business music event, held in Cannes, France.XXX will be putting on a 40-minute performance at the event’s opening show, titled “Midem by Night,” Tuesday evening, according to its label Beasts and Natives Alike.Some 6,000 music industry insiders from 75 countries are expected to participate at this year‘s Midem.Other Korean artists such as rock band Guckkasten, rap duo Eluphant and electronic band Idiotape have performed at Midem in past years on the K-Con stage hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency. XXX, meanwhile, has been invited as part of the Midem Artist Accelerator program, which aims to provide boost to emerging international talent.XXX has been selected as one of 11 music groups featured in the program out of some 600 applicants, the band’s label said.Hip-hop duo XXX, consisting of rappers Frnk and Kim Ximya, debuted last year with the EP “Kyomi.” The band weaves together Korean and English lyrics and has received attention from critics for its vanguard hip-hop sound.The Midem music festival runs from Tuesday to Friday.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)