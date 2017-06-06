Defectors struggle to feed families in North

(Yonhap)

A few months after fleeing her destitute homeland for a more decent life south of the border, Park, received a tempting offer from a fellow defector: She could transfer money to her family in the North for a commission fee.Haunted by memories of her three starved children and old mother living in Hyesan in the country’s far north, the 44-year-old Park eagerly handed over 20 million won ($17,800) to a broker -- only to find out a month later that not a single penny had reached her family.“It was all of my savings,” said Park, who arrived here several years ago and agreed to speak to The Korea Herald on condition her full name not be published.“I had spent months to find this guy, but to no avail. It is just outrageous to think that other defectors like me would easily fall prey to this kind of fraud, getting their savings wiped out.”In line with the constant influx of North Koreans here, the tally of their remittances is expected to be rising. As of March 2017, a total of 30,490 have resettled in the South, according to the Unification Ministry.No official data on their remittances is available, however, given a government ban on South Koreans from wiring money to the North. The brokers sneak the funds through acquaintances, which is also illegal in China.According to a 2016 survey from the Seoul-based Database Center for North Korean Human Rights, around 58.5 percent of 400 surveyed defectors in the South have sent money back home. Twenty-six percent, or 104, said they did so last year, with the average amount nearing 2.35 million won.In a poll released by local daily Chosun Ilbo in January 2016, 140 out of the 200 defectors, or more than 71 percent, said they regularly transferred money to their families in the North via China-based agents. Almost 63 percent said they send 1-2 million won a year, while a few respondents put the sum at over 10 million won. The annual average stood at about 1.64 million won.Most defectors are not high-earners, with their average monthly wage hovering around 1.5 million won.But like Park, many defectors would arrive here with little knowledge about finance and the clandestine transaction process and thus fall victim to fraud.“I didn’t have much money as it was only three months after I first landed a job as a factory worker so my boss lent me 3 million won to fund my elder brother’s wedding in the North,” said Cho, another defector.“I got contacted by a female money broker, and we agreed on a 15 percent commission. But after three months, I learned from my family that the broker took much more without a single word about it, leaving them only with 600,000 won.”Cho, 30, had to work several jobs to clear her debt -- at a factory by day and at a karaoke bar at night.“I was so angry at that time, but had no other option other than to suppress my anger and move on,” she said.According to a defector-turned money broker in Seoul who said he goes by Kim Tae-soo, the transfer process is multilayered yet not as difficult as it may appear, and thus does not justify the amounts that brokers often take.The brokers here usually would wire money to middlemen in China, most of whom are smugglers or tradesmen with ties to the North. Then the middlemen call their contacts in the North to notify them of the amount of money to deliver out of the pockets of their North Korean counterparts while carrying out other trade deals of their own. The commission fee is between 20 percent and 30 percent in general, Kim said.“The money doesn’t go directly to the North. It’s channeled through a series of operators, routed through China,” Kim said in an interview.“It is trimmed by communication fees and commissions of course, but it’s all up to us to decide how much to charge for our share.”A common technique is to offer the defectors what sounds like a low commission rate initially and extort up to 80 percent of the original amount for “unexpected circumstances while delivering,” or without any explanation at all.“These defectors are used to doing whatever they are told to do, and they will believe what they are told to believe. They have to learn everything from the start. It’s not like the friendly society they first thought it would be,” he added.With a growing number of new arrivals falling prey to such scams, the Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs and defector support, has expanded related education and set up a 24-hour hotline manned by officials at the Hanawon resettlement center. Most defectors are mandated to undertake a three-month training period there.“We acknowledge that some North Korean defectors send money back home to support their families’ living costs,” a ministry official said.“But we have difficulties in estimating the scope and scale (of remittance fraud) because the practices are carried out so secretly.”For Seoul, the remittances pose a dilemma due chiefly to the ban and sour public sentiment toward Pyongyang amid its nuclear weapons development and missile provocations.The money would help keep North Koreans afloat and exposed to the capitalist, better-heeled South. But it would be virtually impossible to set up a mechanism with which to monitor all financial transactions and sort out the ones that may fatten leader Kim Jong-un’s coffers or be siphoned off for military purposes.“The money sent to North Korean people will gradually bring about changes to the isolated regime. There should be some protective measures for the defectors to ensure their money land the other side safe,” Kim Tae-soo, the broker, said.Not all defectors struggle to find trustful middlemen.For 10 years, Kim Hye-sook, 42, has been sending money to her elder sister and her relatives who remain in the North.She said she was lucky as she was introduced to a friend of a fellow defector who was in the transfer business. Although the commission fees are high -- around 30 percent of the amount being transferred -- Kim’s money always landed safely in the hands of her family.“Looking at kids here, I cannot help but think of my nephews (in the North). I wish they could live a decent life as they do here. I myself live on a tight budget with my husband, as I’m sick and can’t work. Nevertheless, I can’t stop sending money back home because I know exactly how they live in North Korea. It breaks my heart now just thinking of it, so I help them.”“Sometimes, several faces of my friends occur in my mind. I always wonder if the two Koreas will ever be reunited so that I can see them again,” Kim added.Asked whether private exchanges in the public sector between the two Koreas could play a role in reunification, Kim said yes.“Defectors in South Korea currently take all the responsibility for their losses they might experience in helping their families in the North. But activities in the public and private sector between two Koreas can trigger a new era of cooperation,” said An Chan-il, head of the World Institute For North Korea Studies.“North Korean defectors’ money transferred to their families will spark admiration toward the South and raise awareness of the market economy. The government should implement safety measures to reduce risks in the course of sending money back home.”By Bak Se-hwan and Shin Hyon-hee (sh@heraldcorp.com) (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)