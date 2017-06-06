[News Focus] Facebook in dispute over Messenger app, data traffic costs in ...

'Produce 101' tops TV chart for eighth-straight week

Published : 2017-06-06 13:57
Updated : 2017-06-06 13:57

Season two of "Produce 101," Mnet's all-male idol audition show, topped a TV popularity index for the eighth straight week, data showed Tuesday.

"Produce 101" scored 264.3 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from May 22-28.

(Yonhap)

CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.

In the show, a group of viewers called "public producers" choose by popular vote members of a new project idol group from a pool of 101 trainees from various entertainment companies, along with the team's roster, concept and debut song.

Last year's first season featured a pool of female singers and culminated in the project girl group I.O.I. Season two features only male trainees.

"Lookout," MBC TV's weekday action-thriller drama starring Lee Si-young and Kim Young-kwang, came in second with 224.8 points, and KBS 2TV's weekend variety show "Happy Sunday - Return of Superman" finished third with 223.2 points.

MBC TV's Saturday comedy show "Infinite Challenge" rose nine notches to the fourth spot and KBS 2TV's Monday-Tuesday series "Fight For My Way" finished fifth. KBS 2TV's late night talk show "Happy Together" soared 13 pegs to sixth.

"Island Trio," a new reality TV show co-produced by tvN and fellow CJ E&M-affiliate OLIVE TV, debuted on the chart at seventh place, and SBS TV's romantic comedy "Suspicious Partner" climbed two notches to the eighth spot. (Yonhap)

