4th ferry victim ID'd as housewife

South Korean officials said Monday that they have positively identified the remains of a person wearing a life jacket in the wreck of the doomed ferry that sank in 2014.



They said DNA tests showed the remains recovered from the third floor of the ship on May 22 belonged to Lee young-sook, a housewife, raising to four the number of people whose remains have been positively identified.





(Yonhap)

Lee was aboard the Sewol ferry that sank off the country's southwestern coast near Jindo Island in April 2014.The disaster killed 304 people, mostly high school students on a school excursion.The ship, which remained at the bottom of the sea for three years, was taken to a dry dock earlier this year following a difficult salvage operation.The remains of five people have not yet been found. (Yonhap)