[News Focus] Will new SME ministry break chaebol dominance?

A reorganization plan set to give higher-level government status to the Small and Medium Business Administration on Monday showed President Moon Jae-in’s drive to nurture smaller companies so they can produce more jobs and even break the market dominance of family-run conglomerates here.



The ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the government said they had agreed to create a new ministry supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and venture startups as a part of the reorganization plan.



The aim behind creating the new ministry is to promote a fair market system and secure more room to grow for smaller companies in the market long dominated by chaebol, experts said, citing Moon’s presidential campaign pledges.





(Yonhap)