S. Korea rescues 4 N. Korean sailors

South Korea rescued four North Korean sailors on two ships drifting in waters off its east coast last week, Seoul's unification ministry said Monday.



The South's Coast Guard rescued a North Korean on a vessel Friday and another three fishermen on another boat the following day in the East Sea, according to the Ministry of Unification.





In this file photo, South Korean Coast Guard officers rescue six North Korean sailors in the East Sea on May 27, 2017. They all returned to the North last week. (Yonhap)

"They are undergoing investigations. The government will take action in accordance with their free will after the probes," said Lee Duk-haeng, a ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.The rescue came days after six North Korean fishermen rescued by South Korea were sent back home last Wednesday.South Korea has sent back fishermen who drifted into its waters in the past after making certain they did not wish to defect.South and North Korea are technically still at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. (Yonhap)