[Photo News] Hyundai Samho signs an agreement with Russia's Zvezda Shipbuilding

SHIPBUILDING PARTNERS -- Ka Sam-hyun (front row, right), head of the shipbuilding division at Hyundai Heavy Industries, signs an agreement with Andrey Shishkin, vice president at Rosneft at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. Hyundai Samho signed a technical support agreement with Russian shipyard Zvezda Shipbuilding to provide services such as technological expertise to Zvezda-Hyundai, a new 51:49 joint venture between the two companies. (Hyundai Samho)