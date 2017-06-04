[Photo News] AmCham raises scholarship funds for university students

CEOS AT YOUR SERVICE -- Business leaders pose at Amcham CEO Servers Night at Conrad Seoul on Friday, held to raise scholarship funds for university students from families with financial difficulties. Back row, from left: Dong-wook Oh, country manager of Pfizer Korea; Jeffrey Jones, foundation chairman of partners for the future foundation; Insoo Cho, president of Outback Steakhouse Korea; Joseph Song, CEO of Asian Tigers Mobility. Front row, from left: Steve Han, managing director and CEO of Morgan Stanley in Korea; James Kim, President and CEO of GM Korea and chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in Korea; Eun-Mi Chae, managing director of FedEx Express Korea; and David Song, general manager of Nike Korea. (AmCham)