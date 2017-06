Samsung Electronics took about 13 percent of the world‘s smartphone industry in terms of operating profit in the first quarter of 2017, data showed Sunday.According to Strategy Analytics, the South Korean tech giant posted $1.57 billion in earnings in the first three months of the year, a 21.9 percent decrease from a year ago. The earning accounted for 12.9 percent of the combined operating profit posted by global players, it said. Apple, meanwhile, posted an operating profit of $10.1 billion over the cited period, accounting for 83.4 percent of the global industry.