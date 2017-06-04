Seoul advises tourists to remain cautious following apparent terror attack in London

The South Korean foreign ministry on Sunday advised South Koreans traveling in London to use "caution," a warning that followed an apparent terrorist attack in the British capital.



The ministry said no reports of South Korean casualties have been filed so far.



(Yonhap)

"The embassy in Britain is checking to make sure," a ministry official said.The warning came after a vehicle reportedly veered off the road and ran over dozens of pedestrians on London Bridge, killing at least two and injuring some 20 others.There have also been earlier reports of knife attacks at a nearby market. (Yonhap)