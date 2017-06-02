Longest on-base streak in S. Korean baseball ends at 86

[Graphic News] China leads greenhouse gas emissions worldwide

Published : 2017-06-04 17:54
Updated : 2017-06-04 17:54




President Donald Trump declared he was pulling the US from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies abroad. Only China tops America in greenhouse gas emission from fossil fuel combustion and industry, according the Environmental Protection Agency. Most emissions are due to electricity production closely followed by agriculture and forestry. Transportation is responsible for 14 percent of emissions.





