Ducklings attempt dangerous journey across expressway

(Photo courtesy of Jinju Fire Station)

A group of ducklings was rescued Friday morning from a dangerous trip on an expressway with the help of the police and firemen.Jinju Fire Station said Friday it had received a report that there was a group of ducks on the median strip of an expressway in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, at around 8 a.m.When firemen were dispatched to the site, the group of baby ducks was found on the street.A mother duck and four to five ducklings were found dead as they had been hit by a car.The firemen moved to rescue the ducklings after police stopped traffic, but a few more baby ducks were killed by speeding cars in the meantime.In 30 minutes, they safely rescued 17 ducklings -- which were trying to escaped from them -- by using a net.The authorities said they handed the ducklings over to the Korea Society for the Protection of Wild Animals after the rescue.“I don’t know how they ended up on the expressway, but it seems the duck family was stuck there as they could not go across to the other side because of the median strip,” said an official from Jinju Fire Station.(hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)