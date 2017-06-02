Lockin Company to release upgraded version of security solution app

A screenshot of LIAPP, a mobile app security solution developed by Lockin Company (Lockin Company)

Mobile application security firm Lockin Company announced Tuesday that it will release an upgraded version of LIAPP, a mobile application security solution, in June.Designated this year as a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre, an organization affiliated with the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, Lockin Company is a startup that has been recognized for its excellent technology and high marketability. LIAPP is the company’s signature security solution brand.LIAPP enables not only source code protection, through obfuscation and encryption, but is also equipped with various types of security solutions, including app manipulation prevention, virus infection prevention, and hacking detection, all of which work together to provide a powerful security solution. CEO Choi Myoun-kyu said, “The upgraded version will feature improved functions that are capable of responding to changes in the security environment.”Due to the high level of security it offers, LIAPP is currently being used by several major institutions and corporations in Korea. Choi said, “We have already supplied LIAPP to KB Kookmin Bank, SK Telecom, and the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute, and are now preparing to enter the US and Chinese markets, both of which have demonstrated significant interest in our technologies.”Another major advantage is the product’s ease of use. Instead of employing the services of an expert programmer, all an app developer needs to do to acquire a comprehensive security solution is download LIAPP from Lockin Company’s website and execute it. The majority of Lockin Company’s personnel are security experts with extensive experience at numerous companies, including game companies. As a result, Lockin Company has become regarded as a company with high levels of technological skill and practical capability.