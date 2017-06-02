1 fisherman dead after fishing boat capsizes off southeastern Korea

POHANG -- A fishing boat with two people aboard capsized off the southeastern coast of South Korea on Friday, leaving one of them dead, local Coast Guard authorities said.





In the 6:23 a.m. accident 100 meters off Cape Homi in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, a 70-year-old fisherman went missing and his wife, 69, managed to swim ashore.The Coast Guard, which mobilized five patrol ships and a helicopter, found and rescued the missing fisherman about one hour following the accident, but he was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.At the time of the accident, there were high waves of 1.5 to 2 meters in the area, they said. (Yonhap)