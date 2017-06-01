Korea to sell W7.7tr state bonds in June

South Korea plans to sell a combined 7.7 trillion won ($6.86 billion) of state bonds this month, the finance ministry said Thursday.



The government will issue 1.8 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years, and 1.9 trillion won in five-year bonds in June.



It also plans to sell 1.8 trillion won worth of 10-year Treasurys and a combined 2.2 trillion won of bonds with a maturity of between 20 and 30 years.In May, a total of 9.94 trillion won worth of Treasurys, including inflation-indexed bonds, were sold, the ministry said. (Yonhap)