[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel will feature a seafood dinner buffet at its restaurant Feast from June 5 through July 27.The “Shell We Feast” promotion offers freshly steamed seafood throughout the week, including snow crab, king shrimp, scallop, abalone, corb shells, middle mussels, short-necked clams and date mussels. The price starts at 84,000 won per person.Seating is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sunday to Friday. The restaurant is located on the 41st floor of the hotel. For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-1710 or 1711.The Millennium Seoul Hilton’s lobby lounge Cilantro Deli will offer a promotion of bingsu, a traditional Korean dessert of shaved ice with sweet red beans and toppings, from June 1.The green tea bingsu is offered at 20,000 won, giant mango bingsu at 24,000 won and exotic fruit bingsu at 22,000 won. Take-out is also available.Cilantro Deli offers a variety of coffees and other beverages for both dining and take-out. Sandwiches, salads, cakes, handmade chocolate, freshly baked breads and pastries are available alongside various wines and champagnes. Discounts for breads and pastries are offered from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. For information and reservations, call (02) 317-3064.The Cornerstone, an Italian restaurant at Park Hyatt Seoul, will offer authentic Italian cuisine prepared by new head chef Valentino Chirico from June 5-18.Chef Chirico, a native of Torino in northern Italy with familial roots in southern Italy, will offer special dishes mixing the recipes of the north and south. His four-course menu is priced at 109,000 won for both lunch and dinner. Appetizers include a choice of octopus carpaccio with orange-flavored arugula pesto or a grandmother-style crisp parmigiana eggplant with buffalo mozzarella. Pastas include black-ink seafood fregola sarda with crisp baby octopus or durum wheat strascinati with duck ragout. The main dish features a mackerel Alla Beccafico with saffron sauce or Ischia-styled rabbit casserole.Desserts include Piedmont pudding and mascarpone grappa ice cream or Sicilian cassatina with goat ricotta cheese and blood orange sherbet. For information and reservations, call (02) 2016-1220/1221The Sheraton Grand Incheon is offering a staycation package combining relaxation and food from June 2 to Aug. 31 at 173,000 won.The package offers a one-night stay at a deluxe city view room overlooking the Songdo island and dinner at Italian restaurant Bene, which offers salads and pastas. Access to an indoor swimming pool and fitness center is available. For more information, call (032) 835-1004.The 37 Grill & Bar located on the 37th floor of Conrad Seoul will offer a promotion of lobster dishes from June 5-30.The six-course menu features an amuse-bouche as appetizer, followed by a cold lobster melon soup and bisque risotto with lobster meat. Pina Colada sorbet is offered before the main dish of grilled Wagyu strip loin steak with butter-poached lobster and ginseng-celeriac puree. A vanilla ice cream is offered as dessert. The price is 145,000 won per person. For information and reservations, call (02) 6137-7110.