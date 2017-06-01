Naver introduces AI-based content curating app ‘Disco’

(Naver)

Naver has introduced a new content curating app for mobile devices running on the firm’s newly-released artificial intelligence assistant platform Clova, as it seeks to expand the applications of its new AI program.The Korean internet giant Wednesday announced the release of Disco, which is short for the “discovery” of selected content tailored to individual tastes, according to Naver.Upon opening the Disco app, users can set their topics of interest based on which the app will recommend certain types of content on the web. By clicking “like” or “dislike” on the content that appears, users allow the app’s engine to study their personal preferences.Based on this information, the app’s engine will recommend tailored content to users with added accuracy and matching ability as time progresses, Naver said.By automatically suggesting and linking certain types of content to users who are most likely to be interested in them, Disco acts as a self-running marketing network that allows content creators to focus on their work rather than marketing and distribution, the firm said.Looking ahead, Naver said it will test out various curating services via Disco and apply them to its AI voice assistant app Naver-Clova to improve its services.Short for “cloud virtual assistant,” Clova is an AI platform co-developed by Naver, the operator of Korea’s biggest portal website and its Japan-based mobile messaging subsidiary Line. It works in a similar way as popular AI-powered voice assistant programs including Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Siri.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)