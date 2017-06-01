GM Korea May sales down 17% on weak local demand

(Yonhap)

GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Thursday its May sales fell 17 percent from a year earlier due to weak domestic demand.GM Korea sold 43,085 vehicles in May, down from 51,907 units tallied a year earlier, the company said in a statement.Exports fell 10 percent to 31,231 from 34,728. Domestic sales also plunged 31 percent to 11,854 units from 17,179 during the same period, it said.The sales downturn was affected by the sharp decline in local demand for the Aveo subcompact, the flagship Impala and the large-size Alpheon sedan last month, the statement said.In the January-May period, GM Korea saw its combined sales decline 6.8 percent on-year to 235,306 units from 252,435, it said. (Yonhap)