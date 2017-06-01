Sistar tops music charts with swansong track

(Yonhap)

Sistar's new and final song "Lonely" on Thursday rose to No. 1 on major South Korean music streaming charts."Lonely," an acoustic R&B song released Wednesday afternoon, topped seven music streaming charts, including Melon, Olleh Music, Naver Music and Bugs Music, as of 8:30 a.m. The track was produced by Sistar's longtime collaborator Black Eyed Philseung.The seven-year-old K-pop team announced earlier that it will disband after releasing its final single album. Hyolyn and Soyou are expected to pursue solo careers, and Bora and Dasom, who have much experience appearing on TV shows, will turn to acting.The team's disbandment came across as a shock to many as the members were seen as having good teamwork with their management agency while enjoying steady popularity.Sistar won the moniker "summer queens" for its popular summer tracks "So Cool," "Loving U," "Give It to Me," "Touch My Body," "Shake It" and "I Like That."