Seoul City updates guide for multicultural families

Published : 2017-05-31 17:28
Updated : 2017-05-31 17:28

Seoul City has released an updated guide on living in Korea for multicultural families.

“Hanultari Living Guide for Multicultural Families” aims to minimize the difficulties experienced by multicultural families living in Seoul due to a lack of information or cultural gaps, the city said.


It includes basic information relevant to foreign residents, as well as information about programs and policies for them, and relevant support organizations for multicultural families and foreign residents.

The book is available in 11 languages: Korean, Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Filipino, Japanese, Khmer, Indonesian, Russian, Thai and Mongolian.

It can be downloaded from the city’s support site for multicultural families, www.mcfamily.or.kr.

