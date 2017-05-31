Parliament adopts hearing report on NIS chief nominee

The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted its report on the outcome of a confirmation hearing for National Intelligence Service (NIS) director-designate Suh Hoon, clearing the way for his official appointment.



The report was published after Suh faced a last-minute hurdle -- opposition lawmakers taking issue with a sudden rise in his personal assets in 2007. The lawmakers demanded he explain the rise in writing, delaying the adoption of the report.





This photo, taken on May 29, 2017, shows National Intelligence Service director-nominee Suh Hoon speaking during a parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The report is part of the confirmation process, although Suh's appointment does not require parliamentary consent.On Monday, Suh went through the hearing where he was bombarded with questions about his policy orientations, ethical qualifications and other issues.During the hearing, Suh said he would try to completely insulate the spy agency from domestic politics as pledged by President Moon Jae-in. He also pledged to seek to foster bipartisan cooperation through a regular security briefing for parliamentary leaders.Moon tapped Suh as the NIS chief just hours after his inauguration on May 10.Suh is known for his role in preparing for the landmark inter-Korean summits held in June 2000 and October 2007 -- a reason why many say Moon's nomination of Suh reflects the president's resolve to enhance cross-border ties.Suh joined the spy agency in 1980 and served as a deputy NIS director from 2006-2008. (Yonhap)