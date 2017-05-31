Scholars at odds over solution to NK quandary

This file photo, taken on May 26, 2016, shows a session of Jeju Forum under way at the Jeju Convention Center on Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

JEJU -- Academics from Seoul, Washington, Beijing and Tokyo clashed over ways to rein in North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile program and bring it back on the path toward denuclearization at a forum in Jeju on Wednesday.The Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity kicked off its three-day run on the resort island, bringing together some 5,500 former and incumbent heads of state, top policymakers and scholars from about 80 nations around the world.At a preopening session, experts from four key countries introduced each government’s North Korea policy and explored how to facilitate coordination, especially with the new Moon Jae-in government of South Korea and an unpredictable Donald Trump leadership of the US.Alan Romberg, director of the East Asia program at the Henry L. Stimson Center in Washington who formerly served at the State Department for 27 years, said the Trump administration’s North Korea policy is a “work in progress,” pointing to its inconsistent moves which have fanned uncertainties.While “sensitizing” the North Korean threats and Beijing’s role, Trump held up harsh treatment of China in regard to trade and other economic issues as “clubs to be used to bring to china to heel to do what he wanted,” Romberg said.“In the event, however, we’ve learned that Mr. Xi Jinping took only 10 minutes to convince Trump that China’s relationship with North Korea was complicated. Having previously believed that China had tremendous power and could virtually do whatever it needed to do, he’s realized as he said that it’s not so easy, it’s not what he would think,” he said, referring to Trump’s summit with the Chinese leader at the Mar-a-Lago estate Florida in April.“He continues to indicate in various ways that perhaps Xi will eventually be not be able to solve the problem but he’s nonetheless confident that the Chinese leader will sincerely try to bring the North Korean program to an end.“But How much more it would do and what it does do will be sufficient to make a serious difference in North Korea’s course is something that caused our concern.”Wang Fan, a professor of China Foreign Affairs University, however, countered that Beijing’s influence in Pyongyang’s thinking is far more limited, rather accusing Washington of shifting the blame without doing its own part.“China is indeed a main party responsible and could do something if that reduces threat from the DPRK (North Korea). But the DPRK’s point of view, China can only play a limited role,” he said, referring to Pyongyang’s security concerns stemming chiefly from US military presence in the South and the allies’ joint military drills.“I don’t think China should do something while others just wait. We can’t resolve everything, and to be frank, if China does something, the US also should do something.”Wang suggested Pyongyang and Washington reopen negotiations to freeze further nuclear and missile tests and then normalize relations and replace the existing armistice with a peace treaty.“China’s bottom line is to freeze the missile tests to ensure there will be no further development,” he said.“Denuclearization is a complicated process. If the US starts negotiations with the DPRK on a peace treaty, it might be a kind of a new start to resolve the peninsula issues.”By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)