Chung Yoo-ra arrested upon returning home

Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye's close friend, speaks during a press conference at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on May 31, 2017, after being extradited from Denmark a day earlier. (Yonhap)

"I don't even know what my major was at Ewha Womans University" (YTN Capture)

"I'm sorry for what I said regarding wealth being a part of a person's ability" (YTN Capture)

Chung Yoo-ra, who enjoyed privileges on the back of her once-influential mother Choi Soon-sil, faced the same fate -- arrest -- as her mother Wednesday upon her return to South Korea.“I think it is a little bit unfair for me. I don’t know what happened between my mother and former President Park Geun-hye,” she told reporters upon her arrival at Incheon Airport.Chung, 20, was arrested on board a Korean Air flight at 4:08 a.m. while departing from a transit point in Amsterdam. She set foot in Korea at 2:38 p.m., eight months after she was found in Europe at the height of the corruption scandal involving her mother and ex-President Park.The dressage player, who has stayed in Europe with her infant son for equestrian training, claimed no knowledge of the dubious sponsorship from Samsung Group or her acceptance into a prestigious university.“I thought it would be better to come back to Korea and solve the misunderstanding as my baby was alone for too long,” she said.She was immediately taken to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul for questioning tied to the scandal that brought down former President Park.Chung was probably the biggest beneficiary of her mother’s alleged manipulation of power and extortion of donations from local firms.She faces allegations that she was accepted into an elite school and received good grades despite poor attendance on the back of her mother’s ties to Park. Samsung Group was a sponsor paying for her expensive equestrian training abroad.Her mother Choi is jailed and on trial on charges of colluding with former President Park to extort bribes and donations from local firms. Former President Park, who was removed from office in March over the scandal, is also standing trial for the same charges.Prosecutors believe Samsung’s de-facto chief Lee Jae-yong, who is standing trial for allegedly offering bribes to Choi and Park, sponsored Choi’s family in exchange for Park’s backing of a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates, a key step to consolidate his control over the nation’s biggest conglomerate.Chung has been in the custody of Danish authorities since January for illegal stay. A Danish court accepted the South Korean prosecution’s request to extradite her to Korea on criminal charges, but Chung had fought the decision in court to avoid the prosecution’s summons. She withdrew the appeal earlier this month.Now, the prosecution expects to gain some testimony and evidence that could help expand its investigation into the corruption scandal by questioning her. It can hold Chung for up to 48 hours and needs to seek a formal arrest warrant to further detain her.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)