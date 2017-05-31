T-ara to release 1st EP as 4-member group

Cover image for T-ara’s new EP (MBK Entertainment)

T-ara on Wednesday released the cover image for its upcoming EP, its first record since the departure of two members Boram and Soyeon.According to its agency MBK Entertainment, the group’s 13th EP will be released on June 14. The lead track is “‘My Name is” produced by Brave Brothers.One of the images revealed Wednesday shows the four member Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon wearing tiaras, while another photo shows the members in suits with their backs to the camera.In March, it was announced that Boram and Soyeon would not be renewing their contracts when they expire in May. It effectively ended the group’s stint as a six-member group.The remaining four members are under contract until the end of 2017. It is yet unclear whether they will renew their deals.Debuted in 2009 with the EP “Lies,” the group has enjoyed several smash hits including “Bo Peep Bo Peep,” “You Drive Me Crazy” and “Roly-Poly.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)