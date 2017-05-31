BTS’ ‘The Wings Tour Japan Edition’ to air in Japan

The K-pop act will hit the small screen in Japan with its “2017 BTS Live Episode III The Wings Tour Japan Edition” on July 16.
|A teaser image of BTS’ “2017 BTS Live Episode III The Wings Tour Japan Edition” broadcast (Captured from TBS website)
Japanese entertainment company Oricon Style said Tuesday that the live tour concert, which will take place in Saitama, Japan, on June 21, will air on TBS Channel 1.
Prior to the broadcast, a program titled “BTS Individual Interview” (unofficial translation) will hit the small screen next month.
|K-pop group BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
The local broadcasting station filmed an interview with the group, along with its Osaka concert rehearsal Wednesday.
BTS’ seventh single “Blood, Sweat and Tears” was released in Japan on May 10. It topped the weekly Oricon Chart, the country’s largest music chart.
|K-pop group BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS kicked off its global tour in Seoul in February and went on to perform in 32 cities.
“The Wings Tour” will wrap up in Sapporo, Japan, on July 2.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)