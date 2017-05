(Yonhap)

G-Dragon of boy band BIGBANG will release his first individual album in four years on June 8, his agency said Wednesday.The YG Entertainment, however, did not give any details of the upcoming album.Debuting as a BIGBANG member in 2006, the singer whose name is Gwon Ji-yong made a solo debut in 2009 with "Heartbreaker." He has since released two more albums: "One of a kind" in 2012 and "Coup d'etat" in 2013.Following the release of the new album, the singer is to begin a concert tour of 19 big cities around the world in Seoul on June 10. (Yonhap)