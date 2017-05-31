Renault mulls launching Zoe electric car in Korea in 2019

French carmaker Renault S.A. is considering launching the Zoe electric vehicle in South Korea in 2019 on improving charging infrastructure and government subsidies, the company's chief executive said Wednesday.



"We are considering introducing the next-generation Zoe electric car in the South Korean market in 2019, but we need to closely watch the market situations (for the launch of the Zoe electric car)," Renault Samsung Motors Corp. CEO Park Dong-hoon told Yonhap News Agency.



Renault Samsung's compact SM3 Z.E. electric car (Yonhap)

The Zoe will be built in Renault's plants in Europe and be shipped to the Korean market if the company finalizes its launch plan, he said.The mini EV is one of the most popular cars of its class in Europe thanks to its excellent range and affordable price.Renault Samsung is an 80 percent-owned unit of French carmaker Renault.Carmakers have launched an increasing number of electric cars in the South Korean market as the country's charging infrastructure is improving, and the government is offering a sizable subsidy for electric vehicles.Currently, Renault Samsung has an EV, the SM3 Z.E., in its lineup composed of the SM3 compact, the SM5 and SM6 midsize sedans, the SM7 large-size sedan, the QM3 compact SUV and the QM6 midsize SUV.A total of 2,536 SM3 Z.E. all-electric cars have been sold in the country as of April this year since its launch in October 2013, the company said.It is mainly sold to companies and individuals on Jeju Island that has a well-established charging infrastructure, a company spokesman said. (Yonhap)