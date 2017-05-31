Stephen Curry to visit Korea for 1st time

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals on May 22 in San Antonio, Texas (AP-Yonhap)

Reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry will visit Korea for the first time in July, officials from Under Armour Korea said Wednesday, as part of his Asia promotional tour.According to the US sportswear company, Curry will visit the country on a three-day visit starting July 26. The “2017 Stephen Curry Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour” will commence on July 22, during which he will make stops in Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Seoul.“I’m grateful to be returning to Asia with Under Armour this summer to visit some of the best fans in the world,” said Curry. “Getting the platform to show my love and commitment to the game of basketball and help grow the game worldwide is something I never take for granted, especially with how much I learn from the people I meet each year and the incredible culture and history they represent.”Curry and Under Armour inked a sponsorship deal in 2013.During Curry’s time in Seoul, he will unveil an additional exclusive colorway of the CURRY 3ZER0, participate in a consumer activation event and host a private meet and greet with fans at the Under Armour Gangnam Brand House in Seoul.The two-time MVP will be accompanied by his brother Seth Curry, a point guard for the Dallas Mavericks.Curry is known best for his on-court dominance with his long range, razor-sharp shooting.Last year, he made history by leading the Golden State Warriors to an unprecedented 73 wins and becoming the first player ever to win the MVP in an unanimous vote, edging out rival superstars like Kawhi Leonard, Lebron James and Russell Westbrook.Curry is currently leading the Warriors to a 12-0 record in the playoffs, the longest winning streak in NBA Playoff history.Golden State will face off against the defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, which starts Friday. It marks the third straight year the two teams meet in the finals; they have split the previous two series.By Yoon Min-sik