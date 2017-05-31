Seoul Book Club to host Q&A with Korean author Bae Suah

Korean author Bae Suah, the writer behind “Nowhere to be Found” and “Recitation,” will be discussing her latest works at the Seoul Book and Culture Club on June 10.The event, which will allow fans to get books signed, will be hosted by Sookmyung Women’s University English instructor Barry Welsh.It will include Korean interpretation and invite questions from the audience.Bae is one of the most highly acclaimed contemporary authors in Korea, having won both the Hanguk Ilbo and Tongseo literary prizes.She has written five novels and over 10 short story collections since her literary debut in 1993.Her latest book, “A Greater Music,” was published last year.The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the Seoul Global Cultural Center in Myeong-dong. Admission is 10,000 won.(a.balakumar@heraldcorp.com)