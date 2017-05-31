Gwangju Center to run India culture program

The Gwangju International Center is running an Indian culture class to teach Koreans about the rich culture of the subcontinent.



The “Fun with India” program will allow participants to make Diwali lanterns, draw henna tattoos, try on traditional Indian clothes, dance to Bollywood music and taste Indian cuisine.



Organizer Harsh Mishra, an Indian international student at Chonnam National University, said he is passionate about the program because he finds Korean students often think his home nation is limited to curry, the caste system and men with three or four wives.



“Many Koreans really do not know anything about India,” he said. “It is really important for them to be given proper information.”



The GIC is a not-for-profit organization that aims to create an environment in which foreigners and Koreans can better understand one another.



“GIC’s goal is to assist both Korean and international residents to have cultural understanding between them so they can lead a peaceful life here and if they go outside they know about other cultural differences too,” Mishra said.



He plans to return to India to teach Korean culture and the language upon the completion of his master’s program.



The GIC Workshop will run June 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees must be GIC Members and can sign up online at www.gic.org.kr.



By Aparna Balakumar (a.balakumar@heraldcorp.com)