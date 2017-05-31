Culture center offers prizes for yoga lovers

The Seoul Indian Cultural Center is inviting yoga lovers to enter a contest that could see them walking away with up to 250,000 won.



The Yoga Essay Contest asks individuals to write on one of three topics: “International Day of Yoga and its Significance,” “My Experience with Yoga,” or “Yoga and its Benefits for Humankind.”



The winners will be awarded 250,000 won. Those in second and third places will receive 150,000 won and 100,000 won, respectively.



Applications for the Yoga Essay Contest close on June 5.



The cash prizes will be awarded at an International Day of Yoga Celebration held at Seoul Plaza in late June.



(a.balakumar@heraldcorp.com)