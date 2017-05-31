Corporate debt sales jump 64.5 pct in April

Debt sales by South Korean companies jumped 64.5 percent on-month in April, data showed Wednesday, as firms sought to take advantage of record low interest rates.



South Korean firms issued bonds worth 16.9 trillion won ($15 billion) last month, compared with 10.3 trillion won worth of bonds issued in February, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.



Sales of debts by nonfinancial firms soared 77.2 percent on-month to 4.3 trillion won in March, the data showed.Financial firms' debt also climbed 53.2 percent on-month to 10.1 trillion won in March.Most new debts were aimed at rolling over or repaying maturing debts, but bonds for new facility investment jumped to 545.2 billion won last month, from 20 billion won in March.In April, sales of new stocks stood at 2.8 trillion won, up 191 percent from a month earlier, according to the data. (Yonhap)