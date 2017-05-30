Moon requests Netherlands' continued cooperation on N.K. nuclear issue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday voiced hope for continued cooperation with the Netherlands in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue, his office said.



In a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Moon said he hopes for "continued strategic communication and cooperation" against the North's nuclear weapons program, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun.



Moon also congratulated Rutte on the success of his People's Party for Freedom and Democracy in the Dutch parliamentary elections in March, saying the results symbolized a victory for all those supporting European integration.



He added, "South Koreans are grateful that the Netherlands dispatched troops to fight for freedom and democracy (during the 1950-53 Korean War) and for consistently supporting South Korea's policy on North Korea and its denuclearization," Park quoted Moon as saying.



Rutte congratulated Moon on his election victory on May 9, saying he hopes to forge close ties in the same way their countries have become comprehensive and future-oriented partners.



On North Korea, he said the Netherlands is "deeply concerned" by its actions and reassured the South Korean government of its continued support.



The two leaders said they look forward to meeting each other at the Group of 20 summit in Germany in July, according to Park. Moon also expressed hope the Netherlands will play a greater role in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council next year. (Yonhap)