US singer-songwriter Gnash to perform in Korea in August

Promo poster for Gnash‘s first performance in Korea (Flukers)

US singer-songwriter Gnash (Gnash’s Instagram)

Breakout American singer-songwriter and rapper Gnash will perform in Korea for the first time in August.Known for his viral hit “I Hate U, I Love U,” the artist will participate in a two-day hip-hop and EDM music festival, Sounce Parade 2017, which takes place at Nanji Hangang Park in Seoul from Aug. 5 to 6, according to the festival organizer Flukers.The 23-year-old, whose real name is Garrett Charles Nash, debuted with his first EP “U” in March 2015 on Soundcloud. He rode a wave of success with the self-written and self-produced moody anthem “I Hate U, I Love U,” featuring Olivia O’Brien, from his third EP “Us,” released in March last year. The song peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the same year. It went on to top charts in Australia and Gnash was the first US act to claim a No. 1 single in the country in 2016.The singer will perform on the first day of the festival.There are two more big-name international artists whose participation at Sounce Parade 2017 will soon be confirmed, according to an official from Flukers.Sounce Parade was launched in May 2016 to mark the 10th anniversary of World DJ Festival, an international EDM festival.Other artists to headline the upcoming summer festival include US electronic trio Cash Cash, Ady Suleiman and R.Lum.R, along with Korean hip-hop artists such as Gray, G2 and Reddy.By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)