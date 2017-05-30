Parliamentary panel to adopt hearing report on PM nominee this week

A parliamentary panel decided Tuesday to adopt a report on the outcome of its confirmation hearing for Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon this week, paving the way for a vote on the designate.



Key members of the panel in charge of the hearing reached the decision to hold its session at 10 a.m. Wednesday to issue the report -- a key procedure before voting on whether to approve the nominee.





Reps. Kim Kwang-soo (left), Yoo Hu-duk (center) and Kim Yong-tae, the representatives of the People's Party, Democratic Party and Bareun Party, respectively, meet to discuss the parliamentary cofirmation of Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon at the National Assembly on May 30, 2017. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party refused to join the decision-making process.The LKP has called Lee unfit for the government's No. 2 post due to his wife's use of a false address in 1989 to get assigned to a school in southern Seoul as a teacher. It is a legal violation President Moon Jae-in has cited as one of the irregularties that he said would keep him from nominating anyone for a senior post."There are both opinions for or against him ... We have agreed to adopt the report compiling these opinions," said Yoon Hoo-duk, the representative of the ruling Democratic Party at the panel, said.After the report is issued, Lee's case is expected to be sent to a parliamentary plenary session for a vote Wednesday.Lee's appointment requires parliamentary consent. At least 150 of the 299 lawmakers are required to set up a vote, and Lee needs consent from a majority of the lawmakers present for the vote.The ruling party controls 120 parliamentary seats, while the minor opposition People's Party, which pledged to cooperate with the confirmation process, holds 40 seats.The LKP with 107 seats has yet to decide whether to join the vote, while the minor Bareun Party with 20 seats said it would vote against Lee. (Yonhap)