Korean midfielder eager to prove his talent on nat'l football team

South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong said Tuesday he is determined to prove that he is still a player worthy of a place on the national team.



Lee is one of 24 members selected by head coach Uli Stielike for South Korea's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar next month. With three matches remaining in Group A, South Korea are currently in second place, the last automatic qualification spot, with 13 points from four wins, one draw and two losses, four behind leaders Iran.



In this file photo taken on Nov. 9, 2016, South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong practices with the ball at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Lee played only 15 matches -- 11 as substitute -- with his English Premier League club Crystal Palace and failed to score a goal this past season. Although there have been concerns on whether the 28-year-old winger has lost his form, Stielike defended his selection, saying Lee is a player who can help the team develop a strong mentality before entering the match.Lee said he is aware of fans' concerns, but he will prove his capability on the pitch."I can understand why fans are worried, but at the end of the day, what's important is the result," Lee said at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, where the players have been training. "Player selection is the head coach's right, and he has to take the responsibility. I wasn't on the national team the last time, so I know I have to play a good game this time to get rid of that selection controversy."Lee said his form hasn't deteriorated much even though he hasn't played many matches with his club."Although I didn't play many games this season, I did participate in all the team training without an injury," he said."Even if I don't play against Qatar, I want to become a player who can help the national team."Lee's last appearance with the national team dates back to Oct. 11, 2016, when South Korea suffered a 1-0 loss to Iran. The former Bolton Wanderers player has eight goals in 75 matches for South Korea."I've been playing for the national team for about eight years, but I've never thought this position would come to me automatically," he said. "Since I'm back with the national team, the match against Qatar is more important for me than any other time."Lee said he wants to set an example for young players, instead of simply telling them what to do."I'm not a person who says harsh words to others," he said. "As a veteran, it's important to show by example. I want to become an exemplary player for young players."Meanwhile, Lee said he was surprised that his club manager Sam Allardyce quit his Crystal Palace coaching job. Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew as Crystal Palace manager in December and kept the club in the EPL by finishing 14th among 20 clubs."I thought he'd be with the club since he saved the team from relegation, but I guess he made the decision for the club to progress in a better way," Lee said.Lee is contracted to the London club until next year, and there have been transfer rumors, including a return to the South Korea pro league. Lee said he has yet to think about his future."I still have a year left on my contact, but of course, I cannot have another season like the last one," he said. "I will first focus on my national team duty, before thinking about my future." (Yonhap)