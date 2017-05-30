[Advertorial] Samsung C&T helps Habitat for Humanity

Participants pose for a photo while joining Samsung C&T‘s Dream Tomorrow project. (Samsung C&T)

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, Samsung C&T is continuing the company’s global humanitarian contributions through its C&T Village and Dream Tomorrow programs.As a construction and engineering firm, the company established the C&T Village program in 2014. The program is a residential improvement project in cooperation with Habitat for Humanity Korea building new homes, restrooms and improving drinking water hygiene in fiscally struggling villages worldwide.The company is continuing its efforts this year, pledging to help improve the quality of life in rural villages in Vietnam and India.In 2015 Samsung C&T built a total of 50 houses and bathrooms for 81 households, remodeled two schools, and provided educational programs to improve water sanitation for roughly 930 residents at India’s Chargaon Village.The Dream Tomorrow project, meanwhile, was established to help construct educational centers for communities with the aim of offering better quality educational environments for children.Since 2013, Dream Tomorrow has constructed schools, libraries and job training centers in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India and Mongolia.The Dream Tomorrow team is currently working to support foreign language and IT educational programs held in public libraries throughout Vietnam.“Samsung C&T will continue to take part in global social responsibility efforts through our strengths as a construction group,” a company spokesperson said.