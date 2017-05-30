[Graphic News] Kim Jong-un’s fascination with missiles

The Korea Herald > National > North Korea

[Graphic News] Kim Jong-un’s fascination with missiles

kh close

 

Published : 2017-05-30 18:11
Updated : 2017-05-30 18:11




Whatever the US and the international community have said or done, they have done little to dissuade North Korean leader Kim Jong-un from pursuing deadly weapons of mass destruction, in particular missiles.

Since taking power upon the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011, the third-generation tyrant has fired a total of 53 missiles, with nine of them this year.

The latest launch was Monday involving a Scud-class ballistic missile capable of striking land- and sea-based targets, according to a preliminary analysis by South Korea’s military.

Kim’s objective is clear: nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles. He wants to turn North Korea into a nuclear power capable of attacking not just neighboring South Korea and Japan, but the US mainland.

North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests so far -- all under Kim’s watch -- and is seen preparing for the sixth one.



영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]