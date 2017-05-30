Psy becomes first Asian artist to reach 10m subscribers on YouTube

On Monday, the K-pop singer received the Diamond Creator award from YouTube, given to YouTubers when they reach 10 million subscribers.
|Psy receives the Diamond Creator award from YouTube on Monday. (YG Entertainment)
Upon receiving the award, Psy expressed his gratitude and promised to be a more active YouTuber.
“I would like to thank the 10 million subscribers, who are following official Psy account and also thank YouTube for connecting me to the 10 million fans and sending me this ‘Diamond Play button.’ Thank you very much!” he said. “Actually, YouTube to me has been an excellent platform and a ‘bridge,’ which has allowed me to extend my decadelong singing career to foreign countries as well.”
|Global singer Psy (Yonhap)
Before the latest record, Psy set a YouTube record with “Gangnam Style” on Nov. 24, 2012 when the music video drew over 800 million hits, becoming the most-viewed video on the platform.
Psy returned to the music scene after an 18-month hiatus, releasing his eighth full-length album on May 10.
As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, both of his new songs “I Luv It” and “New Face” have attracted nearly 35 million views on YouTube.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)