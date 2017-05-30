FT Island reveals poster for 10th anniversary song

Poster for FT Island‘s upcoming 10th anniversary song ”Wind.“ (FNC Entertainment)

FT Island on Tuesday rolled out the poster for “Wind,” the lead track for its 10th anniversary album “Over 10 Years.”The two images of the poster were revealed on the web page set up by its agency FNC Entertainment specifically for teaser images and videos of the upcoming album.“The song ‘Wind” depicts a man’s sense of longing for a lost love, and his desire to become wind so that he can take off in search for her,“ the FNC said in explaining the concept.Both images show the members staring off into the distance; one from inside a corridor and one next to a pile of logs.FT Island is set to release the album on June 7, which is the date of their debut 10 years ago.Composed of members Choi Jong-hoon, Lee Hong-ki, Song Seung-hyun, Lee Jae-jin and Choi Min-hwan, the band was unveiled in 2007 with the album “Cheerful Sensibility.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)