Gov't to support foreign organizations to promote Korea overseas

The South Korean government said Tuesday it will sponsor seven foreign private organizations this year in its program to better promote the country abroad.



The seven institutions -- from Bulgaria, Poland, Macedonia, the United States, Russia, Slovenia and Thailand -- will be given some 10 million won ($8,800) of subsidies each to be used for promoting South Korea in their respective countries, the Ministry of Education said.



The annual sponsorship program was launched in 2009 with an aim to correct misleading information about South Korea on foreign textbooks and to expand the understanding of the country in collaboration with foreign organizations. The government has provided subsidies to 50 nonprofit organizations from 20 countries until last year, according to the ministry.



The organizations from the US, Bulgaria, Russia and Slovenia will carry out educational activities, targeting local elementary and middle school teachers, according to the ministry. Macedonia's research institution plans to hold a Korea culture week program, and the organizations from Thailand and Poland will develop various content introducing South Korea.



In addition to the subsidies, the ministry and the Academy of Korean Studies will provide regular consulting sessions to the organizations to boost the quality of their activities.



"We will encourage activities related to Korea led by local private organizations to promote the understanding of our country throughout the world," ministry official Keum Young-han said. (Yonhap)