Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins W134b deal for two ships

Published : 2017-05-29 17:45
Updated : 2017-05-29 17:45

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a small-sized shipbuilder here, said Monday that it has clinched a 134 billion won ($120 million) deal to build two ships.

Under the deal with a European customer, Hyundai Mipo will deliver the two Ro-Ro vessels by December, 2019, the South Korean company said in a regulatory filing.

(Yonhap)

A Ro-Ro ship is designed to carry containers or cargo such as automobiles, trailers or railroad cars.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, a unit of major shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., did not reveal the name of the buyer. (Yonhap)

