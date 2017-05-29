BTS's Jin says he’s ‘world-wide handsome’

As pictures of the Billboard-designated top social artist circulated online, some fans new to the boyband started to show interest in “the third guy from the left.”
|Jin from BTS (Yonhap)
“But I‘m not gonna lie, they’re cute, specially the third one from the left,” posted a user identifying herself as “Laura” on her Twitter account.
“At first I didn‘t really know about it but people kept asking me about it during Interviews. My honest feeling was... ’I guess people outside Korea have similar standards for good-looking men as Koreans. So I guess I‘m worldwide handsome,” Jin said jokingly during a press conference in Seoul on Monday.
“To tell the truth...it’s really embarrassing to say this stuff. But it makes me feel good about myself so...” he added.
The incident exhumed a long-forgotten nickname that once went viral among Korean fans. In 2015 during Melon Music Awards, the picture of Jin walking out the car became popular, earning him the name “car door guy.”
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)