Starstruck BTS says open to collaboration

“We felt pressure as the first K-pop group to attend the ceremony, but had a blast seeing artists whom we’d only seen on TV,” said Suga of the group at a press conference in Seoul on Monday. “It was so amazing to actually see Drake.”
BTS got to do more than just stare; The Chainsmokers invited the members to one of their rehearsals.
|BTS poses for a photo prior to a press conference in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
“We had a good talk. We have high hopes on (collaborating) with them. I‘m sure good news will come soon,” said Suga.
For V, it was a chance to see his childhood idol Celine Dion perform. However, the chance never materialized as the group was unable to attend the show.
“It was such an honor. But the door’s always wide open for a collaboration with her,” he said.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)