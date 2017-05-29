[Herald Review] EXO wraps up ‘EXO’rdium’ tour in grand form

The group brought the 35,000 fans that packed the stadium to their feet during the three-hour concert, singing 31 songs in total.
|EXO performs at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium on Sunday. (S.M. Entertainment)
Before getting on the stage, EXO held a brief press conference marking the end of its 10-month tour that saw the group perform in 17 cities around the world, including Los Angeles, Bangkok and Hong Kong.
“We are one! Hello, we are EXO!,” the members shouted out the group’s official chant as they entered the room. The nine-member group was short one -- bandmate Lay was not able to join in the concert due to a scheduling conflict.
|EXO poses for the camera at a press conference ahead of its Seoul concert on Sunday. (S.M. Entertainment)
“We never imagined that we would perform in such a big concert venue like this. We’d like to thank EXO-L (EXO’s official global fan club name),” Xiumin said.
The K-pop act cited the group’s strong solidarity and teamwork as the keys to its successful six-year career.
EXO also revealed its plan for the next album’s release with confidence.
“The title for the upcoming album has been set already. We are looking forward to releasing the album in the summer,” said Suho.
“What do you say often when you feel very hot in the summer? That’s all we can say for now,” another member said, offering a clue to the concept of the new album’s title track.
|EXO performs at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium on Sunday. (S.M. Entertainment)
EXO kicked off the final concert with “MAMA,” the lead track of its first mini album with the same title, released in April 2012.
The idol group showed off its famous energetic yet restrained dance moves along with powerful singing.
There were tender moments too, as when EXO captivated the concertgoers with mellow voices and tranquil guitar playing during an acoustic medley session.
The group then heated up the concert hall again with more up-beat songs and its so-called “supernatural“ performance.
|“EXO Planet #3 -- The EXO’rDium [dot]” is packed with 35,000 fans and their excitment. (S.M. Entertainment)
Fireworks and lightings rose high up in the sky numerous times, even higher than the dome to reach the highlight of the event.
After EXO called it a day with “Lucky” and “Run,” the crowd called the group back with a sorrowful sing-along time.
The eight members returned to the stage for an encore, singing “Lotto,” “Growl” and “For Life.” They thanked the fans several times and took a group photo altogether.
|“EXO Planet #3 -- The EXO’rDium [dot]” is packed with 35,000 fans and their excitment. (S.M. Entertainment)
While “The EXO'rdium,” which brought together the 35,000 fans, has come to an end, the group’s love for its fans and zest for music seems endless.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)