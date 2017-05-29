Korean football All-Star Game to take place in Vietnam

The 2017 All-Star Game for the top South Korean professional football league will take place in Vietnam, officials said Monday.



The K League, operator of the national pro competition, said the annual All-Star Game will be held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29.



A team of All-Stars from the top-flight K League Classic will take on the Vietnamese national team set to compete at the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.The Vietnamese squad will include Luong Xuan Truong, who plays for Gangwon FC in the K League Classic.The South Korean league said it will determine further details of the match and the All-Star selection process at a later date. It added that it will continue to make efforts to promote South Korean football in Southeast Asia and other international markets. (Yonhap)