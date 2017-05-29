Seoul hosts international forum to solve fine dust problems

Hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the forum will bring together representatives from 13 cities in northeastern Asia including Beijing, Jilin, Tokyo, Kyoto, Japan, Ulaanbaatar. There will also be researchers from government agencies and education institutions such as the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Science, Japan’s Mie University and the Mongolian University of Life Science.
|Citizens participate in an event held at Seoul's Gwanghwamun plaza on May 27, 2017, aimed at discussing ways to reduce the level of fine dust. Some 3,000 people, including housewives, children and environmental activists, took part in the event organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. (Yonhap)
Professor Park Hye-sook from Mie University and Kim Sang-hoon, head of the ministry-run metropolitan air quality control center, will deliver keynote addresses Thursday.
The second day of the event will see discussion sessions on measures to effectively combat worsening fine dust problems and future steps to protect Asia’s air quality.
For information and inquiries, contact (02) 2152-5002 or jsw@ioconvex.com.
(ddd@heraldcorp.com)