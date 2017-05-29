[Graphic News] South Korea’s suicide rate second highest compared to EU countries

South Korea, which saw 28.7 suicides per 100,000 people in 2014, ranks No. 2 in suicide rate, if compared to European Union counties, data showed Monday.According to a Eurostat survey based on 2014 data, only Lithuania had a higher suicide rate, with 32 suicides per 100,000 people. Latvia, Hungary and Slovenia came in third with 19 suicides, while the UK saw seven; Italia six and Greece the lowest at five. The EU’s average stood at 11.Among countries in the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation, in which South Korea is a member, the country has maintained its No. 1 position for the past decade.