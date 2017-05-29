GSIL to supply safety management system to railway construction sites

GSIL and the KRNA Gangwon local headquarters held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 22 for the smart construction safety management system. Fourth from the left is Chief Roh Byeong-guk of the KRNA Gangwon local headquarters, while fifth from the left is GSIL CEO Lee Jung-woo (photo provided by GSIL).

GSIL announced on May 22 that it will be supplying an Internet of Things-based “smart construction safety management system” to construction sites under the jurisdiction of the Korea Rail Network Authority’s Gangwon local headquarters. This safety management solution inspects and monitors all safety-related aspects of construction sites on a 24-hour basis via web and mobile applications.The system consists of sensors and software operated by both web and mobile applications. GSIL CEO Lee Jung-woo said, “When installed at railroad construction sites, our system allows for the constant monitoring of safety management, regardless of time or place. Especially, it monitors the locations of workers, equipment checks, non-conformance control, inspections of weak points, and compliance with the construction site safety manual. Using Wi-Fi, the system even makes it possible for users to monitor the locations of workers inside a tunnel construction site in real time, enabling effective responses in the event of a natural disaster or other kinds of emergencies.”The system’s core technology is a risk matrix engine that was independently developed by GSIL. Using various types of data collected from construction sites, the engine presents a prioritized list of accident risks based on the integrated monitoring and management of factors such as laborers, equipment, and environmental data. Lee said, “In developing this solution, we collaborated with large construction companies in order to get feedback on its performance from actual construction sites.”In addition to its safety management system, GSIL plans to develop safety solutions in other areas as well, including public energy and transportation for smart cities. The company receives support for its marketing activities from the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation.