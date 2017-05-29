Choi's daughter to be extradited this week

(Yonhap)

The daughter of former President Park Geun-hye's close friend will be extradited from Denmark this week after avoiding the prosecution's summons for months, officials said Monday.Chung Yoo-ra, the 21-year-old daughter of Choi Soon-sil, has been held at a detention center in Denmark since January on suspicion of illegal stay. South Korean prosecutors have demanded her extradition in connection with a massive corruption scandal centered on her mother, which eventually led to the ouster of Park in March.Last week a Danish court accepted the South Korean prosecution's demand. Chung initially appealed the decision but later withdrew it.She is booked on a flight leaving Copenhagen on Tuesday and arriving at Seoul's Incheon International Airport the next day via Amsterdam, according to the officials at the Ministry of Justice."We plan to forcibly summon Chung Yoo-ra in line with extradition procedures," a ministry official said. "We are swiftly proceeding with the extradition procedures in close coordination with Danish judicial authorities."Five officials from the ministry and the prosecution left the country earlier in the day to arrange the extradition.Upon arrival, Chung is expected to be arrested immediately with a pre-issued warrant and taken in for questioning on suspicions of receiving admission and grading favors at Ewha Womans University and irregular funding for her equestrian training from Samsung Group. (Yonhap)